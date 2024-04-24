Some NHL games will move from Sportsnet to Amazon next season: report

Amazon has retained the NHL broadcasting rights to air Monday Night Hockey on its platform, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting.

This deal will begin at the start of the 2024-25 season and will continue through the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Beginning next season, Sportsnet and CBC will not be the platforms in Canada to broadcast every NHL game. Instead, they will pair up with Amazon, similar to what American hockey viewers have seen as of late between TNT and ESPN. It is the first time Canadians will see partners team up like this for NHL broadcasts.

What this means is that for all nationally broadcasted games on Monday nights both next season and the following, fans wanting to tune in will have to do so by streaming it through Amazon.

Amazon has been getting more involved in hockey coverage, perhaps most notably with the release of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, which dropped on October 1, 2021.

Several have also reported that Amazon is currently putting together a behind-the-scenes series on some of the NHL’s top talent. Some players believed to be included are Leon Draisaitl, Quinn Hughes, William Nylander, and David Pastrnak.

Told that these cameras at #Canucks practice are from Amazon. Seemed to be following Quinn Hughes. pic.twitter.com/ISIPL5OqTJ — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) April 15, 2024

This could take some getting used to, as it is far different than anything Canadian hockey fans are used to. That said, having two networks will create some good competition, helping ensure that the on-air talent is top-notch for fans tuning in throughout the entire country.