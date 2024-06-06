Amazon crews will follow around Oilers' McDavid, Draisaitl in Stanley Cup Final

While the Stanley Cup Finals always have plenty of media around, the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers could be dealing with even more than usual.

Amazon has been putting together a series that will feature some of the NHL’s top stars, including footage both on and off the ice. It is meant to give a behind-the-scenes look at the life of an NHLer.

Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will be featured in the documentary, as will Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk.

While hockey fans were already excited about this series, that will grow even further, as Amazon crews will remain embedded with McDavid, Draisaitl, and Tkachuk, as well as their teammates and family, throughout the Stanley Cup Final.

None of the three mentioned have won a Stanley Cup to this point in their careers, adding an even more interesting element to it.

Other star talent from around the league who have had crews following them throughout the season include Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman, New York Rangers’ Jacob Trouba, Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes, Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander, Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg, and Colorado Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog.

Box To Box Films, the producers of Netflix’s popular Drive To Survive series, will develop the series.

“This is so meaningful for our league. Box to Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula 1, golf and tennis,” said NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer. “With the full support of the league, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports — the Stanley Cup Playoffs — to a global audience.”

The series is set to launch in Fall 2024, though an exact release date has not yet been set.