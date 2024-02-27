These are our 6 favourite neighbourhoods in Edmonton

While Edmonton is obviously our favourite city, there are some parts of town we just can’t get enough of.

We rounded up six of our favourite neighbourhoods in the city. Our faves are mature, walkable, and play home to festivals, restaurants, and other spots that people from across the city will travel to experience.

So, check out six of our favourite places in Edmonton!

Strathcona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Whyte – Old Strathcona Business Association (@oldstrathcona)

We love the walkable and artsy feel of Strathcona, and with so many events and festivals calling this community home, there is always something new to experience! Plus, there are a ton of excellent bars and restaurants in Strathcona that people from all over Edmonton travel to enjoy. Even better, the Mill Creek Ravine and the river valley are easily accessible from this neighbourhood, giving it the perfect blend of the urban and outdoorsy lifestyle.

Bonnie Doon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Doon Community League (@bonniedooncl)

Just east of the Mill Creek Ravine is another of our favourite neighbourhoods in Edmonton, Bonnie Doon. It’s quiet, still being close to everything, and has a fantastic selection of pubs and restaurants, such as Duggan’s Boundary and Bulgogi House. Plus, we’re obsessed with the liminal charm of the Bonnie Doon Mall, and the adjacent LRT station makes it super easy to get around the city.

Westmount

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 124 Street & Area (@shop124street)

With the 124th Street Grand Market in the summer, exciting restaurants, cocktail bars, and all-around awesome vibes, Westmount is undoubtedly one of our faves. It’s also one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada according to the Globe and Mail.

wîhkwêntôwin (formerly Oliver)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wîhkwêntowîn Community League | YEG (@wclyeg)

Next to the super-cool community of Westmount is the community of wîhkwêntôwin (formerly Oliver). It’s home to one of the best patios in Edmonton at Odd Company and is also home to tons of great places to shop, eat, and hang out. Plus, there are a ton of parks to check out, and nothing beats the views from the Victoria Promenade in the summer.

Ritchie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritchie Community League (@ritchie_league)

Located just south of Whyte Avenue is the community of Ritchie, one of our favourite neighbourhoods in Edmonton. Like many of the spots on this list, Ritchie is a walkable treasure trove of cool places to shop, eat, and drink. It’s home to ample grocery stores within a quick walking distance, Happy Beer Street brewery district, and the Ritchie Community League hosts a wide variety of monthly social events.

Garneau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @maxwellbrandon

Lastly, with its tree-lined streets, historic homes, and beautiful architecture at the nearby University of Alberta, Garneau easily rounds up our list of favourite neighbourhoods. We love Garneau for all its walkability, plus its proximity to the Metro Cinema, and the fact that it is home to our favourite pizza in Edmonton, Sepps.

What’s your favourite neighbourhood in Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.