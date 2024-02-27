The City of Edmonton is hiring for so many jobs and some pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck; the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some pay more than $100,000 per year.

The City of Edmonton has hundreds of jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from labourers to bike educators to emergency management officers.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Senior Executive Advisor, Reconciliation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

Salary: $104,609 to $149,441 per year

Who should apply: Passionate about reconciliation? As the senior executive advisor, you’ll work closely with various teams to provide leadership and strategic direction to implement the City of Edmonton’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission Municipal Response Plan. As an advisor, you will be the city’s subject matter expert on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Apply here

Waste Drop-off Operator

Salary: $35.12 per hour

Who should apply: If you enjoy working with your hands in the great outdoors, then consider becoming a waste drop-off operator! This is an essential role, providing the critical service of collecting refuse and recyclables from recycling depots, Eco Stations, City facilities and residential customers.

Apply here

You might also like: Check out this adorable Pokemon-themed board game cafe in Edmonton

Two awesome career fairs are happening in Edmonton this month

8 free and fun things to do in Edmonton this March

Communications Coordinator

Salary: $59,829 to $75,216 per year

Who should apply: For those who have a way with words, this role works closely with Edmonton’s Urban Planning and Economy department members to provide communications, engagement and external relations. Some of the projects communications coordinators in this role would support include Downtown Vibrancy, Economic Action Plan, Zoning Bylaw Renewal, District Planning, Community Energy Transition Strategy, and more.

Apply here

Program Assistant — Edmonton Valley Zoo

Salary: $21.80 to $26.92 per hour

Who should apply: For a fantastic summer job, program assistants at the Edmonton Valley Zoo are responsible for coordinating volunteers, supervising and facilitating educational programs, maintaining and caring for exhibits and program supplies, and handling small animals for various programs.

Apply here

Longhaul Truck Driver

Salary: $70,595 per year

Who should apply: For those with experience driving trucks, the City is looking for long-haul truck drivers to transport different waste and recyclable materials from the Edmonton Waste Management Centre to various landfills and recycling facilities inside and outside city limits.

Apply here

Planning Technician

Salary: $74,430 to $93,846 per year

Who should apply: Do you enjoy pouring through policy and reading government acts and zoning bylaws? Consider becoming a planning technician, where you will be providing information, interpretation, and direction regarding city planning policies and processes to the development industry and the general public.

Apply here

Traffic Systems Engineer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

Salary: $75,966 to $108,522 per year

Who should apply: Those with a background in engineering should check out this role, where they’ll be responsible for the design, review, analysis, engineering and operations of the City’s traffic signals and street lighting systems.

Apply here