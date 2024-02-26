These spots in Canada are raising the minimum wage this year

For some Canadians, 2024 will see the minimum wage increase in the province or territory they reside in, providing a boost to their paycheques.

One province will even see multiple raises of the minimum wage over 2024, while Alberta has gone the longest without a minimum wage hike, last raising it in June 2019.

Here’s a rundown on which spots in Canada will and won’t be raising the minimum wage in 2024, according to the Government of Canada:

Raising wages in 2024

New Brunswick will see the minimum wage go to $15.30 on April 1.

Yukon will see the minimum wage go to $17.59 on April 1.

Newfoundland and Labrador will see its wage jump to $15.60 an hour on April 1.

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will jump to $15.20 an hour on April 1.

Prince Edward Island will see two minimum wage hikes in 2024, going to $15.40 on April 1 and $16 on October 1.

Saskatchewan will see the minimum wage go to $15 on October 1.

Not raising wages in 2024

Alberta will not be raising its minimum wage. The province last did so on June 26, 2019, to $15 an hour.

Northwest Territories will also not see its minimum wage increase, last doing so on September 1, 2023, to $16.05 an hour.

Nunavut will not be raising the minimum wage, last doing so on April 1, 2020, to $16 an hour.

Ontario will also not be raising the minimum wage, last doing so on October 1, 2023, to $16.55 an hour.

BC will not be raising the minimum wage, last doing so on June 1, 2023, to $16.75 an hour.

Lastly, Quebec will not be raising its minimum wage, last doing so on May 1, 2023, to $15.25 an hour.

The federal minimum wage is also set to remain stagnant, with its most recent increase hitting on April 1, 2023, lifting the minimum hourly wage to $16.65.

If you are curious, you can check out the general hourly minimum wage rates in Canada since 1965 by clicking here.