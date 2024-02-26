Swirl Cafe: Adorable Pokemon-themed board game cafe in Edmonton

Calling all gaming lovers, there’s a fantastic cafe on the west side of Edmonton that you’ll definitely want to check out.

If you are, or know, a Pokemon lover, then you’ve likely heard of Swirl Cafe & Games in Edmonton. It opened in 2022 and aims to provide a one-stop shop for anything Pokemon-related, from themed drinks to cards and anything else you could imagine.

In addition to board games, the cafe hosts in-person play, tournaments, and leagues while offering espresso-based drinks, milkshakes, ice cream, and freshly baked goods.

The ice cream and milkshakes are customizable, with “swirl-in” options, such as a rotating selection of sugary cereals, cookie dough, and various types of fruit.

The board game library is available to customers on a pay-what-you-can basis, with proceeds going toward a rotating selection of organizations in need.

“Swirl Cafe & Games is proud to host a variety of events with more on the horizon. Currently, we host Pokémon leagues and tournaments 3-4 times a week,” the cafe’s website says.

“Keep an eye on our event schedule, because we plan on adding classic game tournaments on Sundays. We’re talking the real classics like backgammon, chess, and cribbage!”

So, if you’re on the west side of Edmonton, this is a fantastic spot to hang out and play a few rounds of Guess Who? or Operation with pals. And if you’re a Pokemon fan looking to find your community, this is your place!

Swirl Cafe & Games

Address: 6825 177th Street NW

Instagram