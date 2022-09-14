5 coziest restaurants in Edmonton perfect for this time of year

Looking for the coziest restaurants in Edmonton? It’s that time of year after all.

As the weather gets colder, we are looking for more and more comfy, cozy, and toasty spots to hole up in.

Good cocktails, good food, and good company – there’s no need to turn on the fireplace channel, we’ve got the real thing for you right here in Edmonton.

Here are some restaurants and bars where you can cozy up and relax in a comfortable atmosphere in Edmonton.

From the earth-toned bar to the low-key bites to the delicious food, this really is one of the coziest restaurants in Edmonton. There’s also a fireplace inside, so do your best to sit next to it for the full experience.

Address: 18210 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sorrentino’s Cucina + Bar (@sorrentinos_yeg)

The room here is dark, quiet, and old school, which makes it very cozy. The traditional Italian menu doesn’t hurt, either.

Address: 10162 100th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Parlour: Italian Kitchen (@theparlouryeg)

This hip Italian eatery is brick-lined which gives the space autumnal cozy vibes, and so do the wood-fired oven and outdoor fireplaces.

Address: 10334 108th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by &27 (@ampersand27yeg)

Chandeliers, wood-fired ovens, and a dimly lit room make this artsy, modern space incredibly cozy.

Address: 10612 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RGE RD Edmonton (@rge_rd)

This entire concept was inspired by a “series of dinners to gather friends and neighbours on farms.”

There’s a massive table here by a roaring fireplace as well, which goes perfectly with the menu that embraces cooking with fire.

Address: 10643 123rd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram