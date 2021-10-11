5 family friendly Halloween events in and around Edmonton

There’s few seasons in the the year that captivate children quite as much as Halloween. Luckily Edmonton has some great family friendly events for the season.

Some may say it’s the abundance of candy, but we believe most of the fun is in dressing up, getting spooked and eating things shaped like spiders.

From a haunted pumpkin festival to a haunting experience at the Edmonton River Valley Zoo, here are a few things to bring the family to this Halloween in and around Edmonton.

You might also like: Visit some of Edmonton's most haunted spots on these ghost tours

7 best Edmonton-themed costumes for this year's Halloween

Best places to get Halloween costumes in Edmonton

What: Take a 40-minute drive north of Edmonton, and you’ll find yourself at Prairie Garden Farms, with its nice one-acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your pumpkin right off the vine. Check out the haunted pumpkin festival, a pumpkin corny-val, and a ghost town.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Cost: Various prices; tickets can be found here

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze is perfect for an October day, and be on the lookout for their pumpkins. It’s a great thing to do to get the kids into the Halloween spirit.

When: Now until October 17

Time: Tuesday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: A staple Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo is back for another year. Get dressed up in your costumes and bring a reusable treat bag to collect candy from the trick-or-treat stations around the zoo.

When: October 23, 24, 30, 31

Time: October 23 & 24 from 10 am to 4 pm,

October 30 & 31 from 10 amd to 6 pm

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo, 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

Cost: Tickets for Boo at the Zoo are available online only and regular admission rates apply. Tickets will be online at movelearnplay.edmonton.ca two weeks in advance of each date.

What: Head out to Spruce Grove and check out the nursery and see Kiwi’s greenhouse transformed for an eerily good time. Included with admission is a small commemorative flashlight to help guide your way as you navigate some spooky frights.

When: October 14-16, 21-23, 28-31

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: 31313 118 Avenue, Spruce Grove

Cost: $5 or bring a food bank donation

What: Take the kids to a PG-Rated Family Haunted House and Halloween station games. Each ticket includes between 15-20 minutes to complete the haunt and stations.

When: October 30

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: 20 Haven Avenue, Devon

Cost: $3, tickets can be found here