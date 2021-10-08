Visit some of Edmonton's most haunted spots on these ghost tours

Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that make for the perfect October outing.

From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

Here is a breakdown of your options to maybe see a ghost or ghoul this Halloween:

The Old Stratchona Ghost Tour

This tour takes you to the front steps of the historic area’s landmarks, including the Strathcona Hotel, the Princess Theatre and Strathcona High School. Visit many other buildings, shops, and spots that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries.

The tour takes about an hour to complete and is held at 7 pm. It runs every day until October 31.

Due to high demand during spooky season, an additional evening tour is held at 9 pm on October 28, 29, 30 and 31. Tickets can be found here.

U of A History/Haunted Hike

With its fair share of urban legends, folklore, ghosts and unexplained events, the ghost tours at the University of Alberta are a must for any past students and curious Edmontonians.

Explore the history of the University of Alberta, how it began and the many important historical figures. You will also hear about the spooky stories surrounding the grounds, including the little boy at the Rutherford House and the scientist who is still seen walking the halls of the power plant.

The tour takes about an hour and 15 minutes to complete and is held at 9 pm every day until October 31. Tickets can be found here.

Haunted Trolley Tour Old Strathcona/High Level Bridge

A dark trolley ride, in October, during a ghost tour? Yes! Take a ride on the High Level Bridge streetcar while you hear about some of Old Strathcona’s and Edmonton’s most spooky and gruesome ghost stories.

From ghosts that wander around the Arts Barns to Spanish Flu victims from the U of A and ghosts from the original construction of the High Level Bridge, get your fill of gruesome history and folklore in Edmonton.

The tour is held at 5 pm from October 25 to 31. Tickets can be found here.