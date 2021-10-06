Here's what the weather will be like in Edmonton this Thanksgiving weekend

Edmonton is known for its unpredictable fall weather, and if there hasn’t been snow by Thanksgiving each year, we know it’s on its way soon after.

The city hasn’t seen any of the fluffy white stuff yet this season, but will there be snow on turkey day?

According to The Weather Network’s long weekend forecast, a lot of Alberta will see just single-digit highs with a potential for snow. Luckily, Edmonton will escape most of that.

The city will see mainly sunny skies and a high of 12ºC for Friday to kick off the weekend. The sunny weather continues into Saturday with a high of 14ºC.

Sunday is predicted to be cloudy with showers and a high of 10ºC.

Thanksgiving Monday is when things start to cool off, with the daily high expected to reach only 8ºC. The sun will try and peek through after Sunday’s showers.

The Weather Networks predicts that the prairies will see above seasonal temperatures but could get a dump of rain over the weekend, on-route from Ontario. TWN’s forecast says there could also be thunderstorms in this region over the long weekend.

There you have it, folks — despite the rain on Sunday, the Thanksgiving weekend in Edmonton is shaping up to be a pretty nice one. It truly could be worse; our friends down in Calgary are expecting snow for Thanksgiving Monday. Bummer!

With files from Brooke Taylor