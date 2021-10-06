Here's what the weather will be like in Calgary this Thanksgiving weekend

Calgary is known for its unpredictable fall weather, and if there hasn’t been snow by Thanksgiving each year, we know it’s bound to come soon after.

The city hasn’t seen any of the fluffy white stuff yet this season, but will there be snow on turkey day?

According to The Weather Network‘s long weekend forecast, a lot of Alberta will see just single-digit highs with a potential for snow. TWN says that Calgary should be ready for anything, as snow could hit the city.

Across the province, the prairies will see above seasonal temperatures but could get a dump of rain over the weekend on-route from Ontario. The Weather Network forecast says there could also be thunderstorms in this region over the long weekend.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with sunny breaks and a high of 15ºC in Calgary, while Thursday will see clear skies and a high of 12ºC. Heading into the long weekend, Friday is forecast to reach a high of 12ºC with sunshine.

After an overnight high of 0ºC, Saturday will dawn mainly sunny, and temperatures could reach 15ºC. Sunday is predicted to be cloudy with showers, but the high will remain steady at 12ºC.

Thanksgiving Monday is when things really begin to cool off, and the high is only expected to reach 6ºC. The Weather Network is also predicting scattered flurries, with approximately one centimetre of snow.

There you have it, folks — the snow-less fall has been nice while it’s lasted, but turkey day will be bringing a taste of winter our way. You might want to pull out your snow pants along with your elastic waistband pants before enjoying that holiday meal.

Across the country, Canadians will see a bit of a mixed bag of weather over the Thanksgiving weekend.

With files from Brooke Taylor