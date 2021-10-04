Where to find a takeout Thanksgiving meal in Edmonton

Want that savoury, delicious Thanksgiving meal but don’t want to go through all the work to prepare it? You’re in luck, as there are a few restaurants in Edmonton offering a takeout Thanksgiving meal.

From single portions to dinners that can feed the whole family, these options make it possible to sit this Thanksgiving out and let someone else do the cooking.

You might also like: Did you see that? Meteor streaks across Alberta sky

This site lists restaurants that have opted into the Alberta vax pass

Where to get the best pie in Edmonton

High Level Diner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highlevel Diner (@highleveldiner)

The Hot Turker Dinner is available for dine-in and takeout, only after 3 pm from October 5 to 10. For $25 you get turkey, mashed potatoes, fig stuffing, vegetables, and peach ginger cranberry sauce.

Address: 10912 88 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $25 per person

Instagram

Evario Kitchen & Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evario Kitchen + Bar | Yeg (@evario_kitchen_bar)

Get an appetizer, main and dessert from Evario’s for just $28. Orders must be made before October 7, and can be picked up from October 8 to 11 from 2 to 9 pm.

Address: 950 Parsons Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $28 per person

Instagram

Highlands Golf Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highlands Golf Club (@highlandsgolfclubyeg)

Get a Thanksgiving dinner for the whole family, friends or if you want a ton of leftovers with the Highlands Golf Club Thanksgiving To Go option. It feeds four to five people and is packed with all the fixings for $176. If you are looking for a single plate, that runs at $47.30.

Address: 6603 Ada Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $176 for a dinner that feeds four to five, $47.30 for a single plate

Instagram

Earl’s

Order by October 8 and enjoy an oven-roasted turkey breast with all its traditional trimmings, seasonal cooked vegetables, cranberry sauce, country bread, and gravy. Pumpkin pie is a must, and Earl’s sells it by the slice or by the whole pie. Pick-up is from October 9 to 11.

Address: Various locations

Cost: $29 per person, or $105 per family-style dinner for four

JOEY

Order by October 7 and get your hands on a delicious Thanksgiving dinner complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, and yams, buns, stuffing, and a fresh-baked apple pie with ice cream. Pick-up is from October 8 to 11.

Address: Various locations

Cost: $185 for four to six people

Sawmill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawmill Restaurant Group (@sawmillrestaurant)

Available from October 9 to 11, Sawmill’s Thanksgiving dinner starts with a salad, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, vegetables and pumpkin pie for dessert. Delicious! If you can’t make it for pick-up, the meals will also be available on Skip The Dishes, depending on your proximity to the restaurant.

Address: 4810 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Cost: $29.95 per adult; $26.95 per senior, $14.95 per child

Instagram