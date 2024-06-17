An average spring for Edmonton may have felt cooler than usual to some; however, a big blast of heat is forecast to be on the way for the city, bringing with it a decent temperature swing, too.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton is forecast to see chillier temperatures to start the work week. Today’s high will be below average at 12°C, with a chance of showers. The temperature will then dip briskly to an overnight low of 4°C tonight.

Tomorrow, expect plenty of sunshine in YEG, with a daytime high of 15°C and an overnight low of 6°C.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching 19°C on Wednesday, followed by 22°C on Thursday and a stunning 24°C on Friday.

You might also like: This $3.4M mansion near Edmonton has a Yankees-themed theatre

Alberta is the spot to buy condo-apartments with some serious cash leftover

11 Alberta small towns that become spectacular in the summer

Things really start to heat up over the weekend, with Saturday’s lovely daytime high of 27°C followed by Sunday’s dazzling daytime high of 28°C.

When you do the math between tonight’s overnight low and Sunday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 24°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed that this forecast holds up!

If you are hoping to get out and enjoy the warm temperatures, we have rounded up the most beautiful parks to enjoy in Edmonton. And if you want even more outdoors to explore, check out the easiest hiking spots around YEG, too.