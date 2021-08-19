It’s always a good idea to take in some fresh air and admire nature. If you’re into that, here are 6 of Edmonton’s most beautiful parks you need to explore.

From a park that’s nearly 70 acres in size to one that you can paddle, kayak or canoe in, here are 6 of Edmonton’s most beautiful parks you need to explore.

William Hawrelak Park

Sprawled out across 68 acres of land in the river valley, William Hawrelak Park also features a five-hectare lake and open meadows. Its size allows you to get lost in nature right in the city, so go for a walk, have a picnic or just lounge in a grassy area and take it all in. You deserve it.

Terwillegar Park

Gifted with a wealth of beauty, Terwillegar Park is a gem of Edmonton’s river valley. Nearby is the Terwillegar Park Footbridge, which spans the North Saskatchewan River bringing you to even more vast fields and forests. If you follow the trail just a little further it will take you to the Wolf Willow Stairs and the Fort Edmonton Footbridge. It’s truly one of Edmonton’s most beautiful parks you need to explore.

Hermitage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anas Sabah (@ons5252)

Tucked away in the northeast end of the city, Hermitage Park is filled with natural trails, a large off-leash dog area and many picnic sites. There’s also plenty of nature in the area, with the occasional owl nesting spotted from time to time. So grab lunch and lace up those running shoes, there are plenty of beautiful views throughout the park to check out.

Rundle Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Weller (@scottsweller)

Sports fields, multi-use trails, picnic sites and a golf course are all at Rundle Park in northeast Edmonton. Try your hand at horseshoeing at the horseshoe pits, play some mini golf or rent a paddleboat and cruise around the park’s multiple ponds. Ask any Edmontonian who enjoys the outdoors in their own city, and Rundle Park will certainly come up.

Louise McKinney Park

An ideal park for those who are downtown, Louise McKinney Park offers spectacular views of the river valley, with numerous benches to sit down and take it all in. Considered the front door to the river valley parks system and gateway to trails throughout the city, it’s nearly 13 acres in size.

Borden Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecilia Armada (@sesarmada)

Borden Park is bursting with works of art, walking paths, and a formal flower garden. It’s also home to Canada’s best restroom, so be sure to check that out on your visit too.