9 easy hiking spots around Edmonton for your next summer adventure

Summer has officially arrived in Edmonton, and we are so happy to be out in the sun.

For those who are dying to get outdoors this season, check out these nine amazing hiking locations around the Edmonton region:

Featuring a walking trail and a creek, the Mill Creek Ravine Park in the Argyll neighbourhood is a slice of nature right in central Edmonton. You could almost make it look like you took a little road trip out of the city for the day without even leaving.

Where: 96 Street and 76 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Just 35 minutes east of Edmonton is an oasis filled with wildlife, starry skies, and incredible natural views. Elk Island National Park is a wildlife photographer’s dream thanks to roaming herds of bison, elk, and more than 250 different bird species that have made this national park a mainstay of wildlife conservation.

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Sandwiched between Fort Edmonton Park and Wolf Willow Ravine, this route provides stunning views of the North Saskatchewan River on a lovely footbridge. Not only is this a fantastic walk, but it’s also one of the most picturesque spots in Edmonton!

Where: 1307 Woodward Place NW, Edmonton

This canyon near Whitecourt was carved out by the Hard Luck Creek through the sandstone layers of the Paskapoo Formation. A bridge spans the falls of the canyon, which typically are at their highest during the spring melt. You can venture down a set of stairs right into the canyon and get an up-close look at the falls and canyon walls. Totally worth the visit!

Where: Range Road 125A, Woodlands County

This area boasts 97 square kilometres of peaceful forests, pastures, and wetlands. It’s a great place to view wildlife, as the park supports habitats for tons of wildlife species, including coyotes, deer, elk, foxes, moose, and lynx.

Where: 52365 Range Road 210, Sherwood Park

Anywhere in Edmonton’s River Valley

Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a summer’s day.

This stunning provincial park between Edmonton and St. Albert has one rather large feature: Big Lake. The lake makes up nearly 60% of the park’s total area, and its wetlands are considered ecologically significant. Spend a sunny summer afternoon walking along the boardwalks of this incredible park, and take in the wildlife viewing platform on the eastern shore of Big Lake.

Where: 1 Ray Gibbon Drive, St. Albert

This scenic nature sanctuary near Devon has trails and boardwalks that allow you to pass through different landscapes, including marshland, pine forest, meadow, and parkland. Over 100 species of birds can be found in this protected area.

Where: Sanctuary Road, Spruce Grove

The Strathcona Wildnerness Centre is a gorgeous spot in Strathcona County that features 12 kilometres of trails and tons of opportunities for wildlife viewing. After a long winter, it’ll feel amazing to take in all that fresh air!

Where: 52535 Range Road 212, Uncas