This $3.4M mansion near Edmonton has a Yankees-themed theatre

Jun 15 2024, 3:00 pm
Love baseball and have a lot of extra cash on hand? This mansion just north of Edmonton just may be your dream home.

Located at #205 — 25122 Sturgeon Road, this Sturgeon County mansion is inside the exclusive community of Rivers Gate and was recently listed for $3,398,000.

It’s gorgeous on the inside and out, boasting six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an unfinished nanny suite with its own private entrance.

Drive through the archway of this home, where you’ll discover a five-car garage, one of which is private, where you can store your Aston Martin, Ferarri, or whichever luxury car your heart desires.

As you enter the foyer, you’re greeted by a beautiful double staircase and custom woodwork throughout the property.

We’re obsessed with the woodwork in this library/office space, and massive windows throughout allow plenty of sunlight.

In addition to the “opulent” chef’s kitchen, this home also has a second butler’s kitchen, perfect for when you’re hosting guests.

The home also has a private dining room with a spiral staircase that leads to this immaculate wine cellar.

One of the most fascinating parts of this home, however, has to be the home theatre, with its New York Yankees blue walls and *licensed* Yankees carpet.

Somebody clearly loves baseball!

In the primary suite, you’ll find a retreat-like space with a gigantic walk-in closet, an ensuite with the nicest shower we’ve ever seen, and your own patio, perfect for taking in the sunsets.

If that’s not enough, this home is also elevator and smart home-ready, waiting for you to add your personal touch.

Would you buy this home? If so, would you keep the Yankees carpet? Let us know in the comments.

