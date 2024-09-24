You had better get out and enjoy the September heat Edmonton is currently experiencing because a decent temperature swing is forecast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton is set to see MUCH cooler temperatures soon. Today’s high is forecast to be dazzling at 26°C and mainly sunny. The temperature will then dip to an overnight low of 14°C tonight.

The heat continues in YEG tomorrow, with a scorching daytime high of 29°C and an overnight low of 9°C. According to ECCC, the average high for this time of year is 15°C.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will start to crater, with daytime highs reaching 16°C on Saturday and 14°C on Sunday.

Things really get brisk when it comes to overnight lows on the weekend. Saturday’s low is pegged at just 1°C, followed by Sunday’s low of 2°C.

When you do the math between Wednesday’s high and Saturday’s overnight low, that’s a wicked 28°C temperature swing. It’s definitely sweater weather!

With the blast of chillier temperatures on the way, now is a good time to peep our ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta — get out and enjoy it!

If you are already bracing yourself for how the fall season in Alberta might pan out weather-wise, we got you covered on that right here.