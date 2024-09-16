A home in Edmonton that just went up for sale is the total package, and it’s complete with sweeping city views, a bowling alley, an elevator, and so much more.

Located at 13804 Valleyview Drive NW, the mansion was built in 2014 and holds five bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11,159 square feet of total living space. Wowza!

It’s listed for $12,000,000, making it the most expensive home for sale in Edmonton as of writing. Let’s take a little dive into all the things this home has!

According to its listing, the home’s grand foyer has plenty of natural light and large windows that let the city and River Valley views really pop.

When you wander into the kitchen, you’re greeted by state-of-the-art appliances, custom Neff cabinets, and an oversized island.

The main bedroom has balcony access, so you can get out and enjoy those River Valley views, a large walk-in closet, and a spa ensuite bath.

As with many of these swanky mega homes, the walkout basement is where all the fun happens. It features a Brunswick 10-pin bowling alley, a media room, a European squash/basketball court, a bar, and a sauna/steam room.

If that wasn’t enough to draw you in, there are also a ton of energy-efficient solar panels, a five-car garage, and the elevator services all three floors. The stairs are so overrated!

If this house has you daydreaming about the luxe life, peep this $4.2 million home west of Edmonton that has its own lake and 160 acres of land or this $2 million Sherwood Park mansion that has a staircase fit for royalty.