Alberta’s fall forecast is in, and even though the seasons are changing and the days are getting shorter, you’ll likely want to keep your AC running just a while longer.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has released its forecast for the upcoming season, and temperature-wise, Alberta appears more likely to experience an above-average season.

The probability of warmer-than-usual weather is highest in the northeast corner of Alberta and lowest in southern Alberta.

“The very strong signal for above-normal is further east in the country, but the signal all over Alberta is still pretty significant,” said ECCC warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell.

As for precipitation, Hasell says the northern parts of the province are likelier to experience above-average precipitation, while the southern portion looks below normal. However, most of Alberta has no dominant trend for an above or below-average season.

September is off to a hot start in the province, with both Calgary and Edmonton expected to reach highs of 30°C and above this week. As the month progresses, however, Hasell says we can expect to see more fall-like weather.