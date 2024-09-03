NewsWeather

Alberta's fall forecast is out and you'll want to keep the AC on longer

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 3 2024, 10:51 pm
Pavel_Klimenko/Shutterstock

Alberta’s fall forecast is in, and even though the seasons are changing and the days are getting shorter, you’ll likely want to keep your AC running just a while longer.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has released its forecast for the upcoming season, and temperature-wise, Alberta appears more likely to experience an above-average season.

The probability of warmer-than-usual weather is highest in the northeast corner of Alberta and lowest in southern Alberta.

“The very strong signal for above-normal is further east in the country, but the signal all over Alberta is still pretty significant,” said ECCC warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hasell.

3 categories forecast map of temperature for lead 0

As for precipitation, Hasell says the northern parts of the province are likelier to experience above-average precipitation, while the southern portion looks below normal. However, most of Alberta has no dominant trend for an above or below-average season.

3 categories forecast map of precipitation for lead 0

September is off to a hot start in the province, with both Calgary and Edmonton expected to reach highs of 30°C and above this week. As the month progresses, however, Hasell says we can expect to see more fall-like weather.

