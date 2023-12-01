It's been so warm in Edmonton lately that leaves are trying to grow back

If the unseasonably warm weather in Edmonton has been confusing to you lately, you’re not alone — even the leaves are trying to grow back on the trees.

November saw many days with temperatures above freezing and virtually no snow all month, and now the local foliage is trying to sprout leaves.

We noticed this phenomenon while out for a walk in Edmonton yesterday, and others in the city have noticed buds growing on trees, too, as seen in a thread on Reddit.

Buds can sprout when unseasonably warm temperatures confuse trees out of hibernation and make them think that spring is approaching. It can be a little damaging to the trees, but they usually recover fully with appropriate care and love.

However, the leaves probably won’t be happy to know that there will soon be a 24°C dip in temperatures. But the rest of winter isn’t looking all that chilly.

The Weather Network (TWN) released its outlook for the winter season for Canada, and Alberta is sitting pretty with the prospect of above-seasonal temperature not only during the early part of winter but also through the mid and late portions of the season.

The forecasters at The Weather Network are anticipating a “relatively mild winter” across the province, with above-normal temperatures and below-normal snow totals.

The province isn’t totally out of the woods, though — TWN warns of “periods of high-impact winter weather, but mild Pacific air is expected to be more prevalent than Arctic air.”

When it comes to a white Christmas, TWN cautioned it’s still too soon to know if snow will be on the ground for Christmas in Edmonton and Calgary, with the real risk of a “brown” Christmas thanks to a “relatively mild and dry pattern during the weeks leading up to Christmas.”

The Weather Network added that as the country slides into mid-to-late winter, a cold pattern is set to pop up “well east of Alberta”; however, if the cold decides to appear further west than currently forecast, Alberta could end up seeing a chillier and snowier season.

So, while it’s nice to see a little bit of green out there, we’d prefer it when the time is right. Like, in April.