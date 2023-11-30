Edmonton may be sending November off with some chillier temperatures, but another switch-up is coming as we dive into December.

Earlier this week, we were talking about a 25ºC temperature dip, and in typical Alberta weather fashion, YEG is forecast to experience a 24°C rise in temperatures soon.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see an overnight low of -16°C tonight, before reaching a peak in the forecast on Tuesday with a high of 8°C. The weather yo-yo continues!

The city is on track to see its first snowless November in history due to a “dominant push of mild Pacific air.”

In a typical year, November will see around 17.3 cm of snowfall in the Edmonton area, with an average daily high below freezing.

The recently released winter forecast for Alberta is also hinting at the province sitting pretty with the prospect of above-seasonal temperature not only during the early part of winter but also through the mid and late portions of the season.

You might also like: Edmonton pizza shop ordered closed due to mouldy garlic, soiled laundry, "heavy infestation of rodents"

This Christmas movie filmed at West Edmonton Mall is a TOTAL nostalgia trip

Where's the cold: The winter forecast for Alberta is out and we'll be so spoiled

With files from Allison Stephen