Edmonton is on track to see its first snowless November in history

Edmonton has been incredibly warm this month, and the city is on track to see its first snowless November in recorded history.

According to the Weather Network, the Edmonton International Airport weather station hasn’t recorded snowfall so far this month, which has not happened before.

In a typical year, November will see around 17.3 cm of snowfall in the Edmonton area, with an average daily high below freezing.

You might also like: Oilers fan Mike Stelter shares good-news update after cancer treatment

A new neighbourhood pub is set to open in Edmonton next spring

Best places to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton

The Weather Network says a “dominant push of mild Pacific air” has kept temperatures above freezing this month. This has protected Edmonton from weather systems from the north and south but has resulted in a snowless November.

Things could change later this week as snow is forecast to fall on Saturday, but above-freezing daily highs mean the snow might not stick around for long.

The warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast to hang around until early December, the Weather Network noted.

So, while we’re happy to enjoy the mild weather for just a while longer, let’s hope we see a little snow stick around soon — at least in time for Christmas.