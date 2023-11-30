Canadian university and its newspaper get a mention on "Jeopardy!"

A Canadian university and its newspaper got a mention thanks to a clue on the hit trivia show Jeopardy!

That mention came during this Wednesday’s episode, another iteration of Celebrity Jeopardy!

Actor and director Cynthia Nixon received the answer and was correct in her response in the form of a question. The hint basically included the answer. Someone shared the hint in a post on X while watching Jeopardy!, and we think they meant to say screaming, not “screening.”

Screening at the tv right now!!!! pic.twitter.com/EfOVQPPNiW — Thomas “Baseball Summer II” O’Donnell (@belovedofthesky) November 30, 2023

The correct response was Vancouver-based university, the University of British Columbia (UBC).

This wasn’t the first time the Vancouver university appeared on Jeopardy!

According to J! Archive, UBC was mentioned back in 2000. The clue was, “The University of British Columbia is based in this city, British Columbia’s largest.”

Though Nixon nailed that answer and led the show most of the way, she faltered in Final Jeopardy! and finished third. Comedian Heather McMahan won the game, while comedian Cedric The Entertainer finished in second place.

Some have mocked Nixon for her incorrect answer in Final Jeopardy!, suggesting the question was easy.

“Despite 17.5 miles of hallways, you can walk anywhere in this Virginia building within about five minutes, due to its concentric layout.”

The correct response was The Pentagon.