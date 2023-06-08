A massive carnival is taking place all weekend in the ICE District
Summer in Edmonton is filled with things to do, and now you can add a new carnival in the downtown core to your weekend plans!
Sustainival, the world’s first green carnival, is taking place at Fan Park in the ICE District from now until June 11.
The park will be bustling with a full-size midway with over 45 rides and games, interactive displays, and community vendors.
There will also be numerous educational activities highlighting the future of innovation throughout the festival, which is operated completely on renewable energy.
Susatinival first started back in 2011.
Admission to the carnival is free, and $38.55 will get you a single-day all-day ride pass.
Sustainival
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
When: June 8, 3 pm to 10 pm; June 9 & 10, noon to 11 pm; June 11, noon to 6 pm
Tickets: Get them here