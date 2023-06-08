Edmontonians love their green spaces, so news of a new park coming to Edmonton’s downtown core is music to our ears!

An exciting new park is in the works for downtown Edmonton, where vacant parking lots will be transformed into a natural oasis.

Located in the Downtown Warehouse District, Warehouse Park, will cover approximately 1.81 hectares, or just over two football fields. The park will be located west of 106th Street, extending beyond 107th Street, between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue.

Warehouse Park is designed primarily as a community park for residents in the area. The park aims to be an urban oasis and a multipurpose green space, featuring open areas that allow citizens to reflect and explore.

In addition to amenities such as a playground, fitness area, and off-leash dog park, it will provide a place to host community events and gatherings, as well as informal recreation and leisure opportunities, the city explained to Daily Hive.

The park will include just under one kilometre of new pathways and 196 trees are planned to be planted, as well as 1,620 shrubs.

The park will replace five parking lots in the area of 106th Street and 102nd Avenue and has been identified as a major catalyst project that will spur development in the park’s vicinity.

Since the plans were announced in 2022, major developments have been proposed on three sites fronting the park, which could include up to five towers and 2,200 residential units.

Warehouse Park will sit in the heart of Ward O-day’min, the Anishinaabe word for strawberries or heart-berries. In its design, the park pays gentle tribute to the meaning of the strawberry.

The park’s centre will feature a large, open lawn space shaped like a strawberry, around which the other park elements flow.

Funding for the park’s design has been approved by City council. The Downtown Community Revitalization Levy will fund most of the park’s construction financing.

The current estimate for the project, including the park, improvements to adjacent streets and alleys, and a public washroom facility, is a total of $46.1 million.

Upon completion of a milestone that requires approval from the City council, the project will be fully funded, allowing the final design and construction to commence.

Construction is planned to start in Spring 2024 and the park is expected to be open to the public before the end of 2025.