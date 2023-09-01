2 Edmonton restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s still hard to see them go.

We wish them a fast return and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants and bars in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that recently closed.

Narayannis Restaurant — a long-standing family restaurant in Edmonton — has sadly closed.

“After 12 years of serving the community with Narayanni’s Restaurant— this is our LAST WEEK OPEN,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Come enjoy Mamma’s homecooking one last time!”

Address: 10131 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Known for its rustic French vibe, this spot for food, drinks, and baked goods was known for serving Quebec classics. It’s sad news to see it leaving the Alberta dining scene.

The final day will be on Saturday, September 30. The news was recently shared on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts (and full stomachs) that we’re announcing the closure of Chartier on September 30, 2023,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Address: 5012 50th Street Unit 102, Beaumont

Instagram