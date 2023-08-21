There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in the YEG area recently, and unfortunately, Chartier in Beaumont is another one.

Known for its rustic French vibe, this spot for food, drinks, and baked goods was known for serving Quebec classics. It’s sad news to see it leaving the Alberta dining scene.

The final day will be on Saturday, September 30. The news was recently shared on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts (and full stomachs) that we’re announcing the closure of Chartier on September 30, 2023,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“We are very busy and, by many measures, a successful business.”

“Like many restaurants in the hospitality industry, recovering from multiple closures and pivots through the pandemic has been difficult to say nothing of the economic headwinds our industry is currently experiencing.”

These reasons and more, like cash flow challenges, have made it too hard to remain a sustainable restaurant. The team goes into how special the journey has been and the hope to reopen in some way in the future.

Hopefully, this is just a goodbye for now.

This has been a popular and much-loved spot in Beaumont, Alberta. The menu included many incredible items like poutine, smoked meat sandwiches, charcuterie, and more.

Go in and say bonjour and au revoir while you still can.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chartier (@dinechartier)

