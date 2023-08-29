Narayannis Restaurant — a long-standing family restaurant in Edmonton — has sadly closed.

“After 12 years of serving the community with Narayanni’s Restaurant— this is our LAST WEEK OPEN,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Come enjoy Mamma’s homecooking one last time!”

It isn’t all bad news, though. The closure has come for a good reason.

“Mamma and Papa are retiring.”

The last day of service was on Saturday, August 26. The team thanked its guests in the social media post.

“We thank you for your support all of these years. We have made so many dear friends.”

This is a major loss for the city, and it’s a loss that the city will feel for a long time. We will miss home-cooked dishes of Mamma’s favourite delicacies.

Narayannis Restaurant

Address: 10131 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram