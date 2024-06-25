3 restaurant openings to watch out for in Edmonton this summer

Edmonton has many incredible restaurants, and there are many more in the pipeline, expected to open this summer.

With even more restaurants opening over the next few months, our to-eat lists are growing longer and longer.

Here are some new restaurants that are set to open in Edmonton this summer.

Chick-fil-A has big plans for Alberta. First, it’ll open its first location at West Edmonton Mall later this summer.

Albertans will soon be able to get their hands on the signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and waffle fries.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

A brand-new neighbourhood pub, Frank’s, is poised to open in the city in the summer.

In an Instagram post, Frank’s promised a spot that is “for the neighbourhood, by the neighbourhood.” We can’t wait to check it out.

Address: 8815 99th Street, Edmonton

DRTY Ice Cream is set to open its first permanent location at Station Park this summer. The spot offers an ice cream menu based on the popular Filipino street food Sorbetes.

Address: Station Park – 8125 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

