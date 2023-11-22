Frank's Pub: New neighbourhood bar coming to Edmonton

Edmonton’s food and beverage scene has been thriving of late, and another brand-new bar is on its way.

Frank’s Pub is set to open on 99th Street, and it’s already promising an extremely neighbourly vibe.

While there isn’t a ton known about the new spot yet, “community” is going to be the word, as the pub will be established by residents of Mill Creek.

You might also like: A Crumbl Cookies store is about to open its doors in St. Albert

Powerage Wine & Spirits: Edmonton rock 'n' roll bar to close

Coterie: New wine bar just opened in Edmonton

In an Instagram post, Frank’s stated that the new concept will be “for the neighbourhood, by the neighbourhood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FRANK’S PUB (@franksyeg)

Frank’s is hinting at opening to the public in Spring 2024, and we can’t wait to see how the space turns out.

In the meantime, Edmonton has seen plenty of new restaurant openings in the last few weeks that you need to explore.

Address: 8815 99th Street, Edmonton

Instagram