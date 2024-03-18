DRTY Ice Cream to open first permanent location in Edmonton

A new ice cream shop is set to open in Edmonton, just in time for the summer.

DRTY Ice Cream will open its first permanent location in Edmonton’s Station Park this summer, where it will serve up Filipino-inspired desserts.

Its intriguing ice cream menu is based on the popular Filipino street food Sorbetes, which is hand-churned and sold in colourful carts.

While DRTY has previously sold tubs online and partnered with various restaurants across the city, it will soon have its own home to serve delicious scoops.

While not much is known about the space right now, there will be plenty of ice cream, treats, and other surprises.

As for the menu, DRTY Ice Cream will be bringing some modern twists to Filipino flavours, such as Cheesemosa, a cheddar-infused ice cream with crunchy cheese bits, salted coconut caramel, and chocolate ice cream with chocolate wafer and sponge toffee.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new space!

Address: Station Park – 8125 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

