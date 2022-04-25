Last month saw some incredible new Edmonton restaurant openings, and it seems like April will be no different.

Looking ahead to next month, there are a number of exciting new Edmonton restaurants and bars that will be opening their doors. Many of them have seen delays, and we’ve been waiting for quite a while.

Hopefully, the wait is over.

These are three Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loaded Pierogi (@loadedpierogi)

Most people in Edmonton already know about Loaded Pierogi. There are two spots on 55th Avenue and another on Jasper Avenue. Serving up amazing bowls of pierogis with fun food toppings, a third location is opening soon in the Ice District. Before or after the game, this will be the place to grab a quick and delicious bite. This spot has been a long time coming, so we are crossing our fingers to see the doors open in May.

Address: Ice District

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Canadian Icehouse (@thecanadianicehouse)

This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in Western Canada. Not only will there be fireplaces and outdoor games in this massive space, but also batting cages!

We are crossing our fingers that this spot opens up in May since we’ve been waiting to cheer on the Oilers here ever since we heard about it. This is definitely one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in YEG right now.

Address: The Ice District

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felice (@felicecafeyeg)

This cafe and market concept is a two-floor setup here is still an open concept, which feels like an airy, energetic space with massive windows for great views. Hanging here will feel like a day spent in a friend’s New York-style loft. The space is currently undergoing some serious renovations, but it looks like it’ll be opening next week!

Address: 10930 84th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram