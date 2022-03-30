4 Edmonton restaurant openings to look forward to in April

Last month saw some incredible new Edmonton restaurant openings, and it seems like April will be no different.

Looking ahead to next month, there are a number of exciting new Edmonton restaurants and bars that will be opening their doors. Many of them have seen delays, and we’ve been waiting for quite a while.

Hopefully, the wait is over.

These are four Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in April.

The soft opening was a couple weeks ago, so this third location will be ready to go very soon for you to check out (if you haven’t already). Known best for its Signature Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, Xing Fu Tang also has many other distinct flavours, like Grapefruit Green Tea, Diamond Lychee Oolong Tea, and Gold Foil Red Bean Milk.

Address: 1088-9499 137th Avenue – Northgate Centre

Most people in Edmonton already know about Loaded Pierogi. There are two spots on 55th Avenue and another on Jasper Avenue. Serving up amazing bowls of pierogis with fun food toppings, a third location is opening soon in the Ice District. Before or after the game, this will be the place to grab a quick and delicious bite.

Address: Ice District

The Banquet is a massive sports bar coming to the perfect location in the Ice District, which is Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district. The Fort McMurray location has a bowling alley, a rooftop patio, billiards, and games, so you know this new outpost is going to be an absolute blast. Its opening has been in the works for a few months now, and hopefully April will be the month.

Address: The Ice District

This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in Western Canada. Not only will there be fireplaces and outdoor games in this massive space, but also batting cages! We are crossing our fingers that this spot opens up in April since we’ve been waiting to cheer on the Oilers here ever since we heard about it. This is definitely one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in YEG right now.

Address: The Ice District

