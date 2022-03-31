Felice Cafe, a hip new cafe and market concept, is opening this spring in Edmonton.

Opening up in the Stadium Yards, one of Edmonton’s newest and friendliest village communities, this new coffee spot is currently undergoing some serious renovations.

Both the cafe and market will be a place to explore and support talented local businesses, from the coffee beans used to the locally made products.

The two-floor set-up here is still an open concept, which feels like an airy, energetic space with massive windows for great views. Hanging here will feel like a day spent in a friend’s New York-style loft.

The locally-owned craft cafe side will feature mostly locally sourced products, like roasters and the baked goods provided by some of the best local bakers and chefs.

One of the most exciting and unique aspects of Felice Cafe is how they have applications as an entrepreneurial food vendor in Edmonton to showcase their goods. This means weekly features and an ever-changing menu of delicious savoury and sweet treats.

As for the market, the products featured showcase local vendors. Guests of Felice can expect vendor booths set up to check out, set up with several different products designed and made by local entrepreneurs and business owners.

Some notable products on the cafe side include beans by On The Edge roasters and delicious Malaysian Curry Puffs cooked by Mama Han.

Roselane, a Canada-based brand that specializes in high-quality luxury silk hair accessories, and Oak & Aspen, all-natural, vegan, and environmentally-conscious bath and body products handcrafted in the Canadian prairies, are two market vendors that have already signed on.

An opening date is expected to be announced soon, so stay tuned to see when you can finally check this spot out.

Felice Cafe

Address: 10930 84th Street NW, Edmonton

