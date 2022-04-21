Mario’s Poutine & Pizzeria, a brand new Italian-style pizzeria with a few extra Canadian twists, opened in Edmonton.

This fantastic new concept opened last week at 8943 82nd Avenue, formerly the Cheese Factory.

Mario’s Poutine & Pizzeria obviously has pizza, but also poutine, paninis, and even classic tourtiere pie.

The types of pizza here, available in three sizes, are the classics you’d expect from a classic pizzeria, such as pepperoni, meat lovers, and veggie. There’s also a garlic finger pizza, made with different cheeses, garlic butter, and marinara or donair sauce.

Oh, and you can even add stuffed crusts to any pizza.

Then there’s a long list of sandwiches, paninis, and massive poutines. There are both Italian and French Canadian influences in all of these dishes — a combination we didn’t know we needed until now.

Paninis include everything from a Montreal smoked meat sandwich to an Italian, made with mortadella, capitol, salami, and mozzarella.

The poutines are the same way, made with all kinds of creative ingredients and cheese curds and homemade fries, of course.

We would never argue with anyone who went for the traditional poutine, but we recommend one of Mario’s creations here.

Different kinds of poutines here include a hot dog version, pulled pork, hamburger, BBQ, and a spicy chicken with a ranch drizzle.

If the poutine wasn’t enough of Quebec-style food addition to the menu here, there’s also a tourtiere pie made with pork and beef.

Go for pizza or poutine, Italian or French Canadian; either way, you’ll be glad you stopped by.

Mario’s Poutine & Pizzeria

Address: 8943 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram