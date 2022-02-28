Just two months into 2022, and we’ve already seen some incredible new Edmonton restaurants open up.

Looking ahead to March, there are a number of exciting new Edmonton restaurants and bars that will open their doors.

These are four Edmonton restaurant and bar openings to look forward to in March.

This sports bar already has one location in Calgary, and it’s the spot to catch a hockey game. It’s also right down the street from the Saddledome. This new Edmonton location is just minutes from Rogers Arena, so Edmonton just got a brand new spot to cheer on the Oilers.

Address: 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Most people in Edmonton already know about Loaded Pierogi. There are two spots on 55th Avenue and another on Jasper Avenue. Serving up amazing bowls of pierogis with fun food toppings, a third location is opening soon in the Ice District. Before or after the game, this will be the place to grab a quick and delicious bite.

Address: Ice District

The Banquet is a massive sports bar coming to the perfect location in the Ice District, which is Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district. The Fort McMurray location has a bowling alley, a rooftop patio, billiards, and games, so you know this new outpost is going to be an absolute blast.

Address: The Ice District

This Canadian Icehouse will be the flagship location for The Canadian Brewhouse, featuring the largest outdoor patio in Western Canada. Not only will there be fireplaces and outdoor games in this massive space, but also batting cages!

Address: The Ice District

