Bravo Pizza & Kitchen: New pizza spot just opened in Edmonton

Bravo Pizza & Kitchen, a new spot with tons of pizza, pasta, burgers, and more, has just opened in Edmonton.

Open for dine-in and takeout, this new restaurant has a massive menu with tons of classic and creative dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo pizza & kitchen (@bravopizzakitchen)

Pizza is the specialty here, but there’s so much on the menu to try at Bravo Pizza & Kitchen.

There are plenty of appetizers to choose from, like garlic fries and chicken wings, but also interesting creations like meaty fried olives.

Chicken, veal, and other meat platters come with fresh ingredients like pine nuts and pineapple.

If you’d like a little variety with your pizza, try one of the cheesy pastas served with freshly made garlic bread, cheeseburgers, desserts, and more.

There are plenty of pizza options with red and white sauces, and also ones with chicken served with different sauces like pesto and barbecue.

This is a traditional-style pizza spot, so you can definitely expect the classics like pepperoni, margherita, capricciosa, and more. It’s the exotic toppings found here that make this place a must-try.

A few of the most unique pizzas on the menu at Bravo Pizza & Kitchen would be the tuna pizza, bacon and egg pizza, Mexican pizza, or the sweet and sour pizza with mozzarella, blue cheese, pear, and walnuts.

This place offers both the classic and modernized version of a pizzeria, with a huge number of options for both.

Make sure to check out the weekly food specials to help you decide what to order!

Bravo Pizza & Kitchen

Address: 13240 – 118th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram