There were so many exciting restaurant openings in Edmonton in 2023, and luckily, it looks as though 2024 is taking things up a gear.

The new year is bringing plenty of new eats to the city and we already can’t wait to check these spots out.

If you’re looking for some food inspo for the new year, here are some of the new restaurants coming to YEG in 2024.

An exciting new pizza concept is set to make its way to Edmonton, taking influence from Pan-Pacific, Latin, and LA cuisine. There will also be some incredible recipes, from a peach pizza to a cherry pizza, on the menu.

While the opening date has yet to be confirmed, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for this one.

Address: 11939 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

A brand-new neighbourhood pub, Frank’s, is poised to open in the city in the spring.

In an Instagram post, Frank’s promised a spot that is “for the neighbourhood, by the neighbourhood.” We can’t wait to check it out.

Address: 8815 99th Street, Edmonton

The Samosa Club, a new spot focused on Indian street food, is set to open in YEG in the new year.

The restaurant told Dished that the menu will offer a “diverse range of authentic Indian street food” with a whole lot of samosas. Watch this space for updates on the opening.

