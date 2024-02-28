Recent Edmonton restaurant closures to know about

February has brought some more sad restaurant closures to Edmonton.

The restaurant business can be tough, and some iconic YEG spots announced they would be winding down operations.

Here are the latest updates you need to know about restaurant closures in Edmonton.

Chicken For Lunch, one of Edmonton’s most popular lunchtime spots, is officially set to close its doors this month after 32 years.

The restaurant, which can be found in the food court at Rice Howard Place (formerly known as Scotia Place), is closing its doors on February 29, 2024.

Luckily for those with fond memories of Chicken For Lunch and its owner Amy Quon, she will still be found at The Lingnan, another restaurant owned by her family, serving up her special dry spicy chicken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Chicken (@northchickenyeg)

Just weeks after announcing the closure of its 124th Street location, popular soul food restaurant Northern Chicken shared it would also be closing its 104th Street outpost after more than seven years.

In an Instagram post announcing the closure, Northern Chicken said it had “gotten too tough to carry on.”

“Thank you for supporting our attempt at doing things a little differently in this crazy game,” the post continued.

The spot was known for its menu of classic comfort food such as BBQ meats, fried chicken, and sandwiches.