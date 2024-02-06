Chicken For Lunch set to close its doors this month
Chicken For Lunch, one of Edmonton’s most popular lunchtime spots, is officially set to close its doors this month after 32 years.
The restaurant, which can be found in the food court at Rice Howard Place (formerly known as Scotia Place), is officially closing its doors on February 29, 2024.
It was announced last year that the food court would be closing down in March 2024 for renovations, and as a result, Chicken For Lunch would be closing up shop for good.
- You might also like:
- Northern Chicken is closing its doors after seven years
- Odd Burger's first Edmonton location is coming soon
- Recent Edmonton restaurant closures to know about
The spot, which has been open since 1992, is a lunchtime staple in Downtown Edmonton and is known for one of its signature dishes, dry spicy chicken, as well as its owner, Amy Quon.
In a Facebook post, Quon expressed her gratitude to Chicken For Lunch’s loyal customers.
While the closure has been a long time coming, Chicken For Lunch will be a huge loss for Edmontonians.
Chicken For Lunch
Address: 10060 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton