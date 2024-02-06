Chicken For Lunch set to close its doors this month

Chicken For Lunch, one of Edmonton’s most popular lunchtime spots, is officially set to close its doors this month after 32 years.

The restaurant, which can be found in the food court at Rice Howard Place (formerly known as Scotia Place), is officially closing its doors on February 29, 2024.

It was announced last year that the food court would be closing down in March 2024 for renovations, and as a result, Chicken For Lunch would be closing up shop for good.

The spot, which has been open since 1992, is a lunchtime staple in Downtown Edmonton and is known for one of its signature dishes, dry spicy chicken, as well as its owner, Amy Quon.

In a Facebook post, Quon expressed her gratitude to Chicken For Lunch’s loyal customers.

“Thank you for your support and patience in the long lines for all these years. Thank you for enjoying my cooking and sharing in all my life events. Thanks for always being a champion of me and my small business. Thank you for making so many wonderful memories for me,” the post read.

Luckily for those with fond memories of Chicken For Lunch and Quon, she will still be found at The Lingnan, another restaurant owned by her family, serving up her special dry spicy chicken.

While the closure has been a long time coming, Chicken For Lunch will be a huge loss for Edmontonians.

Chicken For Lunch

Address: 10060 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

