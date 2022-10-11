The Oilers have launched a new paid streaming service and it's wild

Hockey fans can add another streaming service to their credit cards, with the Edmonton Oilers launching a new platform that will be available year-round.

The service, aptly named Oilers+, offers exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content and is available for download right now.

Word of the streaming service came to the surface last month thanks to a job posting on the team’s website.

The service gives Oilers fans access to a ton of content:

Live feeds every time Oilers players, coaches and management step up to the mic;

Live pre- and post-game shows before and after every Oilers game;

An exclusive behind-the-scenes series that provides an all-access pass to the hockey club;

Live practice coverage with regular check-ins at home and on the road;

Special features, highlights, archival content, and lifestyle programming.

A monthly subscription to Oilers+ will cost $8.99, while a yearly subscription goes for $59.99.

“Oilers fans have always been league leaders when it comes to consuming their team’s content,” said Stew MacDonald, president & CRO of OEG Sports & Entertainment in a news release.

“Our Oilers+ streaming service is the next logical step to satisfy our fans’ passionate appetite for more and unique Oilers content.”

As an added bonus, the Oilers are also offering $20 in added value from Pizza 73 if fans sign up for a year-round subscription.

The Oilers kick off the regular season tomorrow night when they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to Rogers Place, with puck drop set for 8 pm.