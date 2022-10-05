Oilers kick off season with team-building fishing trip in BC (PHOTOS)

The Edmonton Oilers have gone fishing.

The Oilers made a pit stop before their game at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, stopping in at the Fraser River Lodge to get in some time on the water. The Oilers will play the Canucks in Abbotsford, 40 minutes from Fraser River Lodge.

BIG FISH ENERGY pic.twitter.com/68xpUJx4tN — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 5, 2022

“Guided Sturgeon Fishing on the Fraser River in British Columbia provides the big game fishing enthusiast with phenomenal battles of man versus fish,” the Fraser River Lodge said on its website. “We pride ourselves on having landed many world record Sturgeon in the past. White Sturgeon fishing charters mean excitement and ‘wrestling’ with prehistoric giants. Challenge the ‘Great White Sturgeon’… the largest freshwater fish in the world!”

The photos can attest.

The Oilers have two preseason games remaining, including Wednesday’s game at the Canucks and on Friday against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place.