Oilers launching digital subscription platform according to new job posting

The Edmonton Oilers are getting into the streaming service game.

An Oilers content subscription platform is in the works for the 2022-23 season, a job posting on the team’s website confirmed. The job posting, on the Oilers website, seeks a team reporter and host to work in conjunction with current Oilers TV host Tony Brar.

“OEG is expanding our video production department and seeking a wide range of talented individuals to provide new and engaging content for our fans. Our Team Reporter & Host will conduct day-to-day coverage of the hockey club in addition to hosting live programming on the team’s new digital subscription platform launching at the start of the 2022-23 season,” the post reads.

The job offer specifies “both live and edited formats” for content.

The Oilers teased the return of an Oil Change type show earlier this summer with a cryptic tweet. Oil Change was an all-access, behind-the-scenes show produced by Aquila Productions that was a documentary-style look at the Oilers organization from 2010-11 to 2013-14.

A survey popped up on Edmonton’s website early last year involving a questionnaire surrounding a proposed OILERS+ premium content service.

The survey referenced Oil Change, pre- and post-game shows, in-depth and unfiltered interviews with players, coaches, management, scouts, and other hockey operations personnel, as well as an extensive library of archived content and the development of instructional videos involving the team’s coaches, trainers, and other athletic specialists.

The questionnaire also asked how likely users would be to subscribe at a monthly price point between $4-$10.

“Our vision is to be a Global Leader in Sports & Entertainment,” the post reads. “Together, we inspire our fans by connecting them to their passion, which is ours as well! We play like a team and always work with integrity towards our common purpose.”