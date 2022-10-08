Oilers opening night lineup nearly set after latest roster moves

The 2022-23 edition of the Edmonton Oilers, at least to start the season, is quickly taking shape.

The Oilers are down to a small-ish group after forward Mattias Janmark and defenceman Dmitri Samorukov cleared waivers Saturday morning for assignment to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

Forward Brad Malone was also placed on waivers Saturday, and defenceman Markus Niemelainen was optioned to the Condors.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard and blueliner Slater Koekkoek each cleared waivers earlier Friday. Pickard will also be bound for Bakersfield, with Koekkoek prioritizing his mental health away from the organization. Edmonton also released forward Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.

The Oilers, and coach Jay Woodcroft, have one final evaluation before deciding on the final opening day roster.

“There are some key battles going on, there are people pushing very hard, and I just think there’s no need to box yourself in right now. We’re going to use the time we have available to us,” Woodcroft told media Thursday.

“As a coaching staff, we sit in that room at the end of every day and evaluate how the day went, how the team performed, how individuals are performing, and especially in the key battles. We spend a lot of time talking about that, so we’re going to use that last pre-season game [Friday] night as a real evaluation tool to help set our team up heading into next week.”

Rosters, with a maximum of 23 skaters, must be submitted by 5 pm ET/ 3 pm MT on Monday.

Goaltending is already set with the incoming duo of Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner. Decisions on defence loom, with the biggest battle remaining between Ryan Murray, Philip Broberg, and Markus Niemelainen. Up front, Edmonton will need to do some juggling. Personnel in the top-nine is likely set, with fourth-line and depth battles remaining.

Battles with the cap also remain.

The Oilers are $7.5 million over the cap, give or take, with roughly $6.3 million coming in relief from long-term injured reserve participants Mike Smith and Oscar Klefbom, according to CapFriendly.

Cap implications could impact Edmonton’s opening-night decisions.

Oilers preseason roster

Forwards

Tyler Benson

Leon Draisaitl

Warren Foegele

James Hamblin

Dylan Holloway

Zach Hyman

Evander Kane

Connor McDavid

Ryan McLeod

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Jesse Puljujarvi

Derek Ryan

Devin Shore

Kailer Yamamoto

Defence

Tyson Barrie

Evan Bouchard

Philip Broberg

Cody Ceci

Jason Demers*

Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak

Ryan Murray

Darnell Nurse

Goalies

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

*on try-out