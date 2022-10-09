SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers trade for former first-rounder Klim Kostin

Oct 9 2022, 6:36 pm

Oct 9 2022, 6:36 pm
Oilers trade for former first-rounder Klim Kostin
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A former first round pick is heading to the Edmonton Oilers after a weekend trade.

On Sunday, Edmonton announced they’d acquired Klim Kostin in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, sending Dmitri Samorukov the other way.

Kostin is a former first round pick of the Blues, taken at 31st overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, the same year the Oilers picked up Kailer Yamamoto at 22nd overall.

In his brief NHL career, Kostin has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues. He recorded six points in 17 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season, while picking up four goals and five assists in 40 games with the Blues.

Samurokov, meanwhile, wasn’t exactly fitting in Edmonton either, having played just one game at the NHL level after being drafted 84th overall in that same 2017 draft.

Both players were actually placed on waivers earlier this week, so it’s not too surprising that they’re looking for a change of scenery.

The trade, though, allows them to report to either the AHL or NHL level without having to clear waivers once again.

Kostin is expected to report to the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s AHL affiliate.

The Oilers kick off their season in just three days

