Oilers trade for former first-rounder Klim Kostin

A former first round pick is heading to the Edmonton Oilers after a weekend trade.

On Sunday, Edmonton announced they’d acquired Klim Kostin in a trade with the St. Louis Blues, sending Dmitri Samorukov the other way.

🔁 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗗𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🔁 The #Oilers have acquired centreman Klim Kostin from St. Louis in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov. Kostin was drafted 31st overall in 2017 & has scored 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 46 career NHL games. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 9, 2022

Kostin is a former first round pick of the Blues, taken at 31st overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, the same year the Oilers picked up Kailer Yamamoto at 22nd overall.

In his brief NHL career, Kostin has recorded five goals and 11 points in 46 career NHL games with the Blues. He recorded six points in 17 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season, while picking up four goals and five assists in 40 games with the Blues.

Samurokov, meanwhile, wasn’t exactly fitting in Edmonton either, having played just one game at the NHL level after being drafted 84th overall in that same 2017 draft.

Both players were actually placed on waivers earlier this week, so it’s not too surprising that they’re looking for a change of scenery.

The trade, though, allows them to report to either the AHL or NHL level without having to clear waivers once again.

Kostin is expected to report to the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton’s AHL affiliate.

The Oilers kick off their season in just three days