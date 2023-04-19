You can nab custom Edmonton Oilers denim jackets for $300 right now

You can now rep the Edmonton Oilers while wearing half a Canadian tuxedo thanks to a The Luxesse Shop collaboration that just dropped.

The Luxesse Shop is a Canadian-based online boutique specializing in custom hand-crafted denim jackets, apparel, and accessories.

The shop was started in Edmonton by women who have been designing and producing handcrafted items since 2018 and it now offers its custom products across Canada and the United States in over 25+ retail shops, salons/studios, and boutiques.

Each jacket is hand-crafted and individually cut, so no two are identical, with the Edmonton Oilers logo across the chest and shoulders of the jackets.

The jackets for men and women go for $299.99, while the youth and toddler jackets go for $249.99.

You can buy the Edmonton Oilers and The Luxesse Shop collaboration at the team’s flagship store and online.

Late last month the Oilers dropped a collab with Lululemon, which sold out many items and was eventually restocked due to demand.

The Oilers dropped Game 1 against the Kings on Monday night and will play Game 2 at 8 pm tonight.