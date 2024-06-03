Mega money: Oilers 50/50 jackpots surpass $27M so far in playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Final and with that comes another massive rolling 50/50, and we got curious as to how much cash has been raised so far.

Since the first 50/50 jackpot of the playoffs during Round 1 against the LA Kings way back in April, more than $27,500,000 worth of tickets have been purchased across six main draws.

The winners walked away with a combined total of more than $13,700,000. The largest prize came from the last multi-day draw against the Dallas Stars, which concluded on May 29. Someone landed a whopping $3,086,817.50.

The most recent main raffle jackpot was drawn last night, with the lucky winner walking away with more than $1,800,000.

Clarification: total 50/50 pot was $3,633,755, grand prize amount was $1,816,877.50! 💰 https://t.co/OXLJavpkZb — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) June 3, 2024

The Oilers 50/50 for the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers has already kicked off, with the main raffle jackpot already at $43,000 as of the morning of June 3, with the draw taking place on June 15 at 11 pm.

A new addition to this year’s 50/50 is the option to buy a $20 playoff bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot has blown past a whopping $3.3 million, and that is some BIG money. We can only imagine what the grand total will be!

Those who buy $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet for Play Alberta.

If you have full-blown playoff fever, check out our roundup of ways to enjoy the games for free or cheap in Edmonton, or try the pizza named after Connor McDavid. Go, Oilers, go!