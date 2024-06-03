Oilers, Panthers have longest flight schedule in Stanley Cup history

The Edmonton Oilers are going to Florida. And then back home again. And then possibly back to Florida. And then back to Edmonton. And, just maybe, back to Florida.

If that sounds like a lot of travel, well, it is.

After booking their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night, the Oilers will have to prepare themselves for quite a series of upcoming flights.

As per Sportsnet Stats, the 4,089 kilometres between the two host cities of this year’s championship round is the longest in NHL history.

Edmonton, Alberta ✈️ Sunrise, Florida At 4,089 km, it's the longest distance between Stanley Cup Final opponents in NHL history — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 3, 2024

The record was previously held in 2011, when Vancouver and Boston had 4,025 kilometres between the two cities. While some fans may have noticed that the land distance on Google Maps shows up as further between the 2011 combatants, the Sportsnet statistic measures via direct line, which is far more relevant considering the air travel the two teams will be taking.

Things get going this Saturday for Game 1 and 2 in Florida, before Edmonton hosts their first Stanley Cup Final Game since 2006 on Thursday, June 13.

To accommodate the busy schedule, at least one extra off day has been added between games that require a cross-continent flight.

Here’s the full breakdown of the series:

2024 Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, June 8, at Florida

Game 2: Monday, June 10, at Florida

Game 3: Thursday, June 13, at Edmonton

Game 4: Saturday, June 15, at Edmonton

Game 5: Tuesday, June 18, at Florida*

Game 6: Friday, June 21, at Edmonton*

Game 7: Monday, June 24, at Florida*

*if necessary.

All games in the series will be at 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET.