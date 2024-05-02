How to enjoy the Oilers playoff action for free or cheap in Edmonton

There’s no denying there’s a buzz in the air in Edmonton these days, with the Oilers clinching the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The playoff fever is certainly infectious, but it can also be expensive. From dishing out hundreds of dollars on seat tickets to paying exorbitant rates on drinks in the ICE District, it can be tough to get in on the celebrations without breaking the bank.

For those looking to take part but don’t want to drain their accounts, here are some tips for enjoying the playoffs on the cheap.

Fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the playoff atmosphere this season, and it’s one heck of a party! The Oilers watch parties are returning to the ICE District this playoff season. Events feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

Hit up drink specials near the arena

Skip paying $14 for a beer and stop at a nearby restaurant or bar before heading into the festivities. There is no shortage of fantastic locally owned spots in downtown Edmonton, and it’s easy to check for Happy Hour specials on any given day. Plus, if you head downtown early, you get to beat all the traffic!

Take the bus/train

The cost of Ubering to and from downtown definitely adds up. Thankfully, taking ETS is a fraction of the price. Park close to a nearby transit centre and enjoy a quick and easy ride downtown!

Bring snacks and get free coffee or hot chocolate at Fan Park

One of our favourite viewing party events this year has been at Fan Park. It doesn’t fill to capacity as quickly as the Moss Pit, making it easy to meet and gather with friends. Plus, if you’re on a budget, Tim Hortons has a truck giving away free small coffees and hot chocolate. With warm drinks and a couple of snacks from home, you’re totally set for a budget-friendly evening right in the centre of the action!

Have a watch party at home

Get some friends or family together and host an Oilers watch party at home! Some games are streaming for free on CBC Gem, so you don’t even need cable or a subscription service to take it all in!

Check ticket resale sites

Finally, if your heart is set on playoff tickets, you can save a few dollars by buying them from secure resale sites such as FansFirst or NHL Ticket Exchange.