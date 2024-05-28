Following the Edmonton Oilers’ Game 2 loss to the Dallas Stars, some were upset to learn that American Airlines Center blasted the song “La Bamba.”

“La Bamba” has become a staple for the Oilers and currently serves as their win song, though it has a far deeper meaning to the organization. Last night, Wayne Gretzky shared how former locker room attendant and franchise icon Joey Moss inspired it all.

“He was such a pleasure. [The Oilers] probably have the best winning song after a game, ‘La Bamba,’ and it all started from the ’80s,” Gretzky said. “We used to have bands that would come to our team Christmas party and Joey loved to sing, but the only song he really wanted to sing was ‘La Bamba.’ He would sing it every Christmas party and that’s where it all kind of came from.

“What he did for not only Down syndrome kids, but more importantly for their parents. Their parents saw that these kids can have a normal life, and fit into society. Not only the Edmonton Oilers, but the people of Edmonton, treated him just so great. I’m so proud of the young guys in the Edmonton Oilers. They really did take care of him.”

Wayne talks about his friendship with Joey Moss, a former Oilers locker-room attendant with down syndrome pic.twitter.com/qk3YAaRVqd — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 28, 2024



The song has since taken on even more of a meaning in Edmonton, as super fan Ben Stelter, who passed away from brain cancer at the age of six, was often heard saying, “Play ‘La Bamba,’ baby,” following Oilers wins.





To the credit of Stars music director, who goes by the name of Shippy, he was unaware of the significance the song has to the Oilers organization. He quickly offered up an apology and even made a donation to the Ben Stelter Foundation.

A radio DJ in Dallas played “La Bamba” in an attempt to troll the Oilers after Game 2, but after learning of the song’s meaning to Joey Moss and Ben Stelter, the DJ apologized and donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation and encouraged Stars fans to do the same🧡 (📸 via @m_dan25) pic.twitter.com/Lk8Xb6g3Yu — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2024

Though Oilers fans weren’t happy with Shippy, all was forgiven after learning it was simply a mistake. If anything, it has since turned into a heartwarming story, as it has allowed the entire hockey community to continue remembering two huge parts of the organization in Moss and Stelter.